Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q1 Results | Net profit jumps 80% to Rs 185 crore

2 Min Read
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 26, 2023 9:06:58 PM IST (Published)

Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL) AMC Ltd, part of Aditya Birla Capital on Wednesday, July 26, reported a 79.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 184.6 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC posted a net profit of Rs 103 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.
In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 311.2 crore during the period under review, up 2.2 percent against Rs 304.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
At the operating level, EBITDA increased 6.3 percent to Rs 170 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 181.5 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.
The EBITDA margin stood at 54.6 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 59.6 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.
ABSL AMC's total quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM), including alternate assets, stood at Rs 3,08,400 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2023. ABSL AMC Mutual Fund QAAUM is at Rs 2,96,900 crore and individual monthly AAUM is at Rs 1,50,100 crore for June 2023.
For the quarter, the company registered around 2,05,000 new SIP (including STP). The monthly systematic inflows (including STP) for June 2023 are Rs 987 crore with 3.26 million accounts.
The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd ended at Rs 409.50, down by Rs 0.55, or 0.13 percent on the BSE.
