Aditya Birla Capital Q4 net profit rises 35% to Rs 609 crore

The holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group had earned a net profit was Rs 450 crore in the year-ago period. During the quarter, the company's total income rose to Rs 8,052 crore against Rs 6,620 crore a year ago, Aditya Birla Capital said in a regulatory filing.

