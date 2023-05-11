Aditya Birla Capital Q4 net profit rises 35% to Rs 609 crore

English
By CNBCTV18.COMMay 11, 2023 9:56:50 PM IST (Published)

The holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group had earned a net profit was Rs 450 crore in the year-ago period. During the quarter, the company's total income rose to Rs 8,052 crore against Rs 6,620 crore a year ago, Aditya Birla Capital said in a regulatory filing.

Aditya Birla Capital on Thursday reported a 35 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 609 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023.

The holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group had earned a net profit was Rs 450 crore in the year-ago period.
During the quarter, the company's total income rose to Rs 8,052 crore against Rs 6,620 crore a year ago, Aditya Birla Capital said in a regulatory filing.
