Adani Wilmar Q3 earnings: Net profit jumps 66% to Rs 211 crore, revenue up 41%

Adani Wilmar on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 211.4 crore for the quarter ended December, up 65.9 percent on a year-on-year basis. The quarterly numbers of Adani Wilmar - a 50:50 joint venture between the Adani Group and Singapore's Wilmar Group - come days after the stock began its journey on bourses BSE and NSE.

The company's revenue of Rs 14,379 crore for the October-December period, up 40.6 percent on-year, according to a regulatory filing.

“We have been able to continue our business performance in line with what we have been able to showcase in the recent past," said Angshu Mallick, Managing Director and CEO of Adani Wilmar.

"As we go forward, our focus will be to grow our food business so that it can contribute reasonably well in our overall basket," he added.

The newly-listed Adani Wilmar stock held on to positive territory after the earnings announcement.

At 2 pm, Adani Wilmar shares were up nearly two percent at Rs 388.4 on BSE. On Friday, Adani Wilmar shares hit a high of Rs 419.9, taking the premium over the issue price to 82.6 percent.

The company reported Rs 503.7 crore in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) for the third quarter of the current financial year, up 60.3 percent compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

Its EBITDA margin improved to 3.5 percent in the quarter ended December 2021, from 3.1 percent in the year-ago period.