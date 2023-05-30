Adani Transmission shows a sharp jump in profit — the auditor issues qualified report

4 Min(s) Read
Shares of Adani Transmission, part of the $32 billion Adani Group owned by Gautam Adani (net worth of $53.6 billion) plunged more than 3 percent in Monday's trade ahead of the earnings.
Adani Transmission reported a 17% growth in consolidated revenue of Rs,3031 crore in the quarter ending March 2023. The profit for the Ahmedabad-based power distributor during the period showed a 85% jump to Rs 440 crore.
However, the core transmission business saw a 4% decline in profit at Rs 218 crore despite a Rs 122 crore (net of tax) one-time income, thanks to a regulatory order in favour of the company.
The auditor, Deloitte, Haskins and Sells, has qualified the report in the wake of allegations made by the US-based short seller Hindenburg. "The evaluation performed by the ATL Group… does not constitute sufficient, appropriate audit evidence for the purposes of our audit. In the absence of an independent external examination by the ATL Group and pending completion of the investigation, including matters referred to in the Report of the Expert Committee Statement, by the Securities Exchanges Board of India, we’re unable to comment on whether these transactions or any other transactions may result in possible adjustments, and/or disclosures in the statement in respect of related parties, and whether ATL Group should have complied with the applicable laws and regulations," the auditor said in its qualification.