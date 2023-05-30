Adani Transmission shows a sharp jump in profit — the auditor issues qualified report

Shares of Adani Transmission, part of the $32 billion Adani Group owned by Gautam Adani (net worth of $53.6 billion) plunged more than 3 percent in Monday's trade ahead of the earnings.

Adani Transmission reported a 17% growth in consolidated revenue of Rs,3031 crore in the quarter ending March 2023. The profit for the Ahmedabad-based power distributor during the period showed a 85% jump to Rs 440 crore.

However, the core transmission business saw a 4% decline in profit at Rs 218 crore despite a Rs 122 crore (net of tax) one-time income, thanks to a regulatory order in favour of the company.