Adani Transmission Q1 Results | Profit declines 6% to Rs 175 crore but revenue surges 17%

Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) on Monday reported a 5.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 175.1 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Adani Transmission posted a net profit of Rs 186 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 3,664.9 crore during the period under review, up 17 percent against Rs 3,131.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at Rs 1,573.8 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 673.3 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 43 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 21.5 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Shares of Adani Transmission Ltd ended at Rs 819.20, up by Rs 4.35, or 0.53 percent on the BSE.