Adani Transmission cuts Q1 distribution loss to 5%; high energy demand boosts unit sales

Shares of Adani Transmission Ltd ended at Rs 783.25, up by Rs 13.35, or 1.73 percent on the BSE.

Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) on Tuesday, July 18 said the company's distribution loss declined consistently and stands at 4.85 percent in Q1 FY24 against 6.95 percent in Q1 of FY23. Further, the loss was lower than usual due to seasonal factors.

In the first quarter of FY24, ATL sold 2,754 million units, up 7.61 percent against 2,560 million units in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal on account of an uptick in energy demand, the company said in an exchange filing.

Also, it maintained supply reliability (ASAI) of more than 99.9 percent and the share of renewable electricity (RE) procurement increased to 30 percent at the end of March 31, 2023, as committed under the July 2021 SLB issuance

Further, the company added 550 circuit kilometers (ckms) to the operational network during the quarter with a total network at 19,778 ckms, and maintained system availability upwards of 99.77 percent.

It has received a letter of award (LoA) for three smart metering projects in Andhra Pradesh totalling 2.7 million smart meters with a contract value of Rs 3,700 crore during the quarter.

The near-term transmission and smart metering pipeline remain very robust, and the company is fully geared up to participate in the upcoming tenders, ATL added.

Adani Transmission said digital adoption has led to a significant increase in e-payment, which increased to 78.5 percent in the first quarter against 74.7 percent reported in the same period in FY23.

