Adani Power Q3 profit at Rs 218 cr, revenue down 22% at Rs 5,360 cr

Adani Power on Thursday posted Rs 218.49 crore consolidated net profit for December quarter 2021-22. The company incurred a loss of Rs 288.74 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing stated.

The revenue was down 22.2% at Rs 5,360.9 crore. It was Rs 6,894.8 crore in the same period a year ago. Total income stood at Rs 5,593.58 crore in the quarter. It was Rs 7,099.20 crore in the same period a year ago. Total expense was at Rs 5,389.24 crore in the quarter under review. In the year-ago period, it was Rs 7,304.95 crore.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was up 9.1% at Rs 1,770.9 crore as against Rs 1,622.9 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin was at 33% compared to 23.5% last year.

The company said capacity utilization was impacted in the quarter due to a shortage of domestic coal and high prices of imported coal. The Tiroda plant was the only plant to report an increase in capacity utilization, whereas the Udupi plant was shut down for the entire quarter due to "backdown" by Karnataka power distribution companies on account of high import coal prices.

As a result of the above, during the quarter, Adani Power achieved a consolidated average Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 40.9 percent and sales volume of 10.5 billion units as compared to a PLF of 75.1 percent and sales volume of 19.1 billion units recorded in the year-ago period.

"We are confident that the actions being taken by the government to enhance fuel security and reform fuel availability will help reduce cost of electricity, providing our industrial sector the competitive advantage necessary to grow and expand, and our underserved masses the means necessary for upliftment," Managing Director Anil Sardana said.

"We are also certain that the imminent resolution of various regulatory matters pertaining to our power plants will pave the way for enhancing our liquidity position and bring closure to the long outstanding issues," he added.

