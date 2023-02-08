Adani Power Q3 net profit drops 96% on high import coal prices

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Adani Power Ltd ended at Rs 182.00, up by Rs 8.65, or 4.99 percent on the BSE.

Adani Power Ltd (APL) on Wednesday reported a 96 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 8.7 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022, due to high import coal prices. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 218.5 crore.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 7,764.4 crore during the period under review, up 44.8 percent against Rs 5,360.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 17 percent to Rs 1,469.7 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal over Rs 1,770.8 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 18.9 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 33 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the third quarter was Rs 212 crore, as compared to Rs 204 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

The consolidated total income for the third quarter stood 48 percent higher at Rs 8,290 crore as compared to Rs 5,594 crore in the correspondings period of the preceding fiscal, aided by higher regulatory income, increased operating capacity, improved tariff realisation under long-term Power Purchase Agreements and revival of 1,234 MW Bid-2 PPA with Gujarat DISCOMs in March 2022.

During the third quarter, APL and its subsidiaries achieved an average Plant Load Factor of 42.1 percent and a power sale volume of 11.8 Billion Units, as compared to PLF of 41 percent and a power sale volume of 10.6 BU in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The operating performance for the third quarter 23 includes the performance of the 1,200 MW power plant of Mahan Energen, which was acquired in March 2022.

Operating performance during the third quarter was constrained mainly due to high import coal prices and insufficient domestic fuel availability due to high power demand.

Anil Sardana, managing director of Adani Power, said the company has consistently demonstrated its superior skills in project execution, excellence in power plant operations, and capabilities in fuel and logistics management, which has helped it turn around stressed power assets acquired under schemes of corporate debt resolution, apart from setting various benchmarks in its greenfield power plants.

Shares of most of the Adani Group companies ended higher today, with the flagship company Adani Enterprises rallying nearly 20 percent. Seven of the group companies ended in the positive territory while three settled in the red on Wednesday.

The US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research came out with its adverse report about Adani Group on January 24. On Wednesday, shares of Adani Enterprises rallied nearly 23 percent to Rs 2,163, also its upper price band on the BSE. It later ended at Rs 2,158.65 per share, up by 19.76 percent. The flagship company's market valuation rose from Rs 40,601.14 crore to Rs 2.46 lakh crore.

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone zoomed 8.34 percent to end at Rs 599.45. The company's market valuation rose Rs 9,969.04 crore to Rs 1.29 lakh crore. Adani Power closed at Rs 182, Adani Transmission at Rs 1,314.25, NDTV at Rs 227.75, and Adani Wilmar at Rs 419.35 per share.

These firms settled with 5 percent gains and their closing levels touched the respective upper price bands on the BSE. Besides, Ambuja Cements rose 0.17 percent to close at Rs 384.35.