Adani Power Q1 Results | Net profit spikes to Rs 8,759 crore, revenue falls to Rs 11,006 crore

Shares of Adani Power Ltd ended at Rs 274.90, up by Rs 7.20, or 2.69 percent on the BSE.

Adani Power Ltd (APL), a part of Adani Group on Thursday reported an 83 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 8,759 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Adani Power posted a net profit of Rs 4,780 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In the quarter, revenue stood at Rs 11,006 crore during the period under review, falling 19.8 percent against Rs 13,723 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Revenue for the first quarter includes one-time recognition of prior period regulatory revenue amounting to Rs 6,497 crore, primarily on account of Late Payment Surcharge.

At the operating level, EBITDA falls 35 percent to Rs 3,514 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 5,412 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA growth was supported mainly by prior period income recognition and incremental contribution of the Godda power plant.

EBITDA margin stood at 32 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 39 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The depreciation charge for the first quarter of FY24 increased to Rs 935 crore from Rs 816 crore in Q1 of FY23 due to the commissioning of the Godda power plant. Similarly, finance costs increased from Rs 823 crore in FY23 to Rs 883 crore in FY24, mainly due to incremental borrowing for the Godda power plant.

During the quarter, APL achieved an average consolidated Plant Load Factor (PLF) of 60.1 percent and sales of 17.5 Billion Units on an installed capacity of 15,250 MW, as compared to a consolidated PLF of 58.6 percent and sales volume of 16.3 BU on an installed capacity of 13,650 MW in the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The power plants at Udupi, Raipur, Raigarh, and Mahan achieved an increase in PLF, while power plants at Mundra, Tiroda, and Kawai achieved lower PLF due to erratic weather conditions leading to back down from DISCOMs in the first quarter of FY24.

The incremental generation capacity of the 1,600 MW Godda Ultra-supercritical thermal power plant contributed to the increase in sales volumes for Q1 FY24, the company said.

The 1,600 MW Godda USCTPP was commissioned during Q1 FY24. The plant has commenced full-load power supply to Bangladesh under the 1,496 MW (Net) Power Purchase Agreement with the Bangladesh Power Development Board.