Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd are among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index as foreign brokerage CLSA expects the port operator to report strong earnings in the second quarter (July-September) of this fiscal. At 1:05 pm, the scrip was trading 1.87 percent higher at Rs 825.05 apiece on the NSE.

The stock opened at Rs 810.90 apiece and climbed 2 percent to scale a day's high of Rs 826.50 apiece in trade Friday. Adani Ports shares have rallied 109 percent from its 52-week low at Rs 395.10, hit in February 2023 following reports from the US-based short seller Hindenburg Research.

According to CLSA, the Adani Group's blue-chip player is on track for a strong September 2023 quarter despite slowing global trade, with August 2023 traffic rising 17 percent year-on-year (YoY) and up 13 percent YoY ex-Haifa acquisition.

Ports traffic was led by containers and gasification of cargo mix of traffic, while coal imports picked up following a demand spike, improved viability and a government decree, CLSA said.

The company's flagship, Mundra Port, saw a resurgence with all-time high traffic in August this year, led by container and coal traffic on a power demand spike met by improved viability of imported coal.

Its M&A strategy has paid dividends, with Krishnapatnam Port growing volume by 31 percent YoY, leading its coal volume in the June quarter of this fiscal. Mundra Port retained its numero uno container port status, and with the opening of a new berth, T3, its capacity should be further enhanced by 800K TEUs by the third quarter of FY24, it said.

CLSA said the key bright spot was logistics as well, with higher bulk volume of over 42 percent YoY and rail container traffic up 24 percent YoY.

"Overall, we believe this strategic asset remains on track to gain share and grow ahead of the market, which deserves re-rating," the brokerage said, maintaining a 'Buy' rating and a target price of Rs 878 per share.

Adani Ports had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,115 crore for the June 2023 quarter, higher by 83 percent as against Rs 1,158 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue from operations jumped 24 percent YoY to Rs 6,248 crore in the June quarter. The same stood at Rs 5,058 crore in the same quarter last year.