English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homeearnings NewsAdani Ports Q4 results | Net profit grows 5%, dividend of Rs 5/share declared

    Adani Ports Q4 results | Net profit grows 5%, dividend of Rs 5/share declared

    Adani Ports Q4 results | Net profit grows 5%, dividend of Rs 5/share declared
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 30, 2023 8:13:59 PM IST (Updated)

    In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 5,797 crore, up 40 percent. Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd ended at Rs 734.30, down by Rs 3.15, or 0.43 percent on the BSE.

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Tuesday, May 30, posted a 5.1 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,158.9 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

    In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,103 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
    In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 5,797 crore, up 40 percent against Rs 4,140.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X