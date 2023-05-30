Adani Ports Q4 results | Net profit grows 5%, dividend of Rs 5/share declared

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 5,797 crore, up 40 percent. Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd ended at Rs 734.30, down by Rs 3.15, or 0.43 percent on the BSE.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Tuesday, May 30, posted a 5.1 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,158.9 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,103 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 5,797 crore, up 40 percent against Rs 4,140.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.