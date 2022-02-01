Adani Ports Q3 Earnings: Net profit down 6% at Rs 1,472 crore, beats Street estimates

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 1,472.3 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, down 5.7 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Its quarterly revenue, however, increased 1.3 percent on year to Rs 3,797 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

Analysts in a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the company's net profit at Rs 1,334 crore and revenue at Rs 3,824 crore.

The Adani group port infrastructure company posted Rs 2,417 crore in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation at ammortisation (EBITDA) for the October-December period.

Its EBITDA margin came down to 63.7 percent in the third quarter of the current financial year, from 71.9 percent in the corresponding period a year ago.

Analysts had predicted the company's EBITDA at Rs 2,592 crore and EBITDA margin at 67.8 percent.

Adani Ports shares ended 3.2 percent higher at Rs 739.4 apiece on BSE ahead of the earnings announcement.

Adani Ports shares have rewarded investors with a return of 36.1 percent in the past one year, as against the Nifty's 23.1 percent.