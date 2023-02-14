Adani Enterprises reports net profit at Rs 740 crore — revenue up 42%

Adani Enterprises has been in news since the January 24 report by the US-based short-seller firm Hindenburg that accused it of stock manipulation and improper use of offshore tax havens, which the group has repeatedly denied.

Adani Enterprises, Adani Group's flagship company, on Tuesday reported net profit at Rs 740 crore versus Rs 1.8 crore year-on-year. The revenue was 41.9 percent up at Rs 26,612.2 crore versus Rs 18,757.9 crore year-on-year. The EBITDA came in at Rs 1,629 crore as against Rs 771 crore y-o-y. The margin was reported at 6.1 percent versus 4.1 percent Y-o-Y.

The net profit attributable to the shareholders of the company came in at Rs 820.1 crore versus loss of Rs 11.6 crore year-on-year.

"Our fundamental strength lies in mega-scale infrastructure project execution capabilities, organisational development and exceptional O&M management skills comparable to the best in the world," Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani group, said.

The company has been in news since the January 24 report by the US-based short-seller firm Hindenburg that accused it of stock manipulation and improper use of offshore tax havens, which the group has repeatedly denied.

Hindenburg said that key listed Adani companies took on substantial debt, including pledging shares of their inflated stock for loans, putting the entire group on precarious financial footing. After the report, a Rs 20,000-crore follow-on issue offer (FPO) of Adani Enterprises was called off, despite being fully subscribed.

The stock has also wiped out half of its wealth since the publication of this report. The share price has fallen from over Rs 3,400 per share on January 24 to below Rs 1,700 on Monday. A Bloomberg report also said that the group has halved its revenue growth target for the next year and it plans to hold off fresh capital expenditure.

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will update the finance ministry this week on its investigation into the Adani Group's withdrawn FPO. The board of the (Sebi) is scheduled to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 15, as per Reuters report.

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Enterprises bounced back from lows to trade more than 2 percent higher on the BSE after the earnings announcement.