Adani Enterprises Q1 net profit climbs 73%, revenue shoots up 225%

By CNBC-TV18  IST (Updated)

Shares of Adani Enterprises ended at Rs 2,723.20, up by Rs 11.65, or 0.43 percent on the BSE.

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on August 4 reported a 72.9 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 469.5 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 271.5 crore.

Total revenue stood at Rs 40,844.3 crore during the period under review, up 225 percent against Rs 12,578.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, on account of strong performance by integrated resources management (IRM) and airport business.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 119 percent to Rs 1,742.4 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 796.4 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 4.3 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 6.3 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said, "While our diversified growth is reflected across our range of businesses, Adani Enterprises continues to prove itself as one of the world's most successful multi-industry incubators."

"AEL's high growth lays the foundation for us to accelerate the continued development of new businesses like data centres, airport ecosystems, road and water infrastructure, defence and aerospace, and digital technology services. Through our partnership with TotalEnergies in ANIL, we have also begun our journey to become the world's largest player in green hydrogen," Adani said.

The results came after the close of the market hours.

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
