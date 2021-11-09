ACE expects growth in construction equipment segment

Sorab Agarwal, Executive Director of Action Construction Equipment or ACE, on Tuesday, said that the company should continue to grow in the construction equipment segment this year (FY22).

The construction equipment manufacturing company reported strong earnings for the September-ended quarter with debt levels improving.

“We are very hopeful from our construction equipment segment going forward into the next year and the years after that because we are on a small base there and we have a good potential to expand,” Agarwal said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

On agriculture equipment, he said, “We feel that we should be able to continue to grow at 20-25 percent over the years to come maybe 15-20 percent this year (FY22).”

