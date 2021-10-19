ACC Q3CY21 earnings preview: Street expects 7% revenue growth

ACC will be coming out with its Q3CY21 numbers. Revenue growth of 7 percent is expected on the topline. EBITDA is expected to increase by 1 percent, this indicates that there will be margin pressure to the tune of around 100-150 basis points (bps).

Net profit numbers, the street is working with, is around Rs 420 crore.

Topline growth will be led by higher realizations as well as higher volume growth. Close to around 4 percent volume growth is what the analysts are expecting and realizations as well should jump up by close to around 3 percent.

It is a seasonally weak quarter, so on a sequential basis there will be some pressure in terms of prices, as input costs have also spiked up.

