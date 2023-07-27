ACC Q1 Results | Profit spikes 105% to Rs 466 crore, beats estimates

Shares of ACC ended at Rs 1,944.00, up by Rs 21.95, or 1.14 percent on the BSE.

Cement major ACC Ltd on Thursday reported a 105 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 466.1 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, ACC posted a net profit of Rs 227 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 330 crore for the quarter under review.

In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 5,201.1 crore during the period under review, up 16.4 percent against Rs 4,468 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted revenue of Rs 4,883 crore for the quarter under review.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 81 percent to Rs 770.9 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 425.9 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 14.8 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 9.5 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The volume increased by 23 percent year-on-year to 9.4 million tonne against 7.60 million tonne supported by an increase in blended cement and an improvement in efficiency parameters.

Kiln fuel cost was reduced by 15.5 percent from Rs 2.52 per '000 kCal to Rs 2.13 per 000 kCal. Energy efficiency, manpower productivity, and other operational efficiency improvement measures have helped to optimise cost, ACC said.

Ametha integrated unit to be commissioned by the second quarter of FY24 which will increase clinker capacity by 3.3 MTPA (EC approvals in hand for 2.75 MTPA) and grinding capacity by 1 MTPA, the company noted.

Ajay Kapur, whole-time director, and CEO of ACC said the growth was driven by robust demand for high-quality cement products across all markets, as well as our continuous efforts to optimise operations and reduce environmental impact.

"Cement industry is in a positive cycle of demand as well as cost factors. This is coming at the most appropriate time when the company is in the transformation phase, buoyed by synergies with the group. We expect the positive trend of the industry to continue in the coming quarter," the company added.

Shares of ACC ended at Rs 1,944.00, up by Rs 21.95, or 1.14 percent on the BSE.