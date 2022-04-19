ACC Q1 results: Net profit declines 29.6% to Rs 396.3 crore

Cement maker ACC Ltd on Tuesday reported a 29.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit at Rs 396.3 crore for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The company, which follows the January-December financial year cycle, posted a net profit of Rs Rs 563 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 360 crore for the quarter under review.

Total revenue for the quarter rose 3.1 percent YoY to Rs 4,426.5 crore from Rs 4,292 crore in the year-ago quarter. ACC is a subsidiary of Swiss building material major Holcim Group.

At the operating level, EBITDA declined 26.2 percent to Rs 634.6 crore in Q1 FY23 over Rs 860 crore in Q1 FY22. EBITDA margin stood at 14.34 percent in Q1 FY23 as compared to 21.5 percent in Q1 FY22. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of ACC ended at Rs 2,057.90, down by Rs 95.65, or 4.44 percent on the BSE.