Abbott Q1 Results | Net profit surges 41% to Rs 290 crore, revenue Rs 1,479 crore

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Abbott India Ltd ended at Rs 23,675.00, down by Rs 104.20, or 0.44 percent on the BSE.

Drug maker Abbott India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 41.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 290.2 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, Abbott India posted a net profit of Rs 205.6 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The total revenue stood at Rs 1,479 crore during the period under review, up 13.4 percent against Rs 1,304.1 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 31.4 percent to Rs 355 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 270.2 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

EBITDA margin stood at 24 percent in the reporting quarter as compared to 20.7 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of Abbott India Ltd ended at Rs 23,675.00, down by Rs 104.20, or 0.44 percent on the BSE.