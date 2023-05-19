English
Abbott declares massive dividend of Rs 325 per share, Q4 net profit rises 9.5%

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 19, 2023 7:59:16 PM IST (Published)

The board of directors has recommended payment of a final dividend of Rs 180 and a special dividend of Rs 145 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year ending March 31, 2023. Shares of Abbott India Ltd ended at Rs 20,875.00, down by Rs 88.75, or 0.42 percent on the BSE.

Drug maker Abbott India on Friday, May 19, reported a 9.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 231.4 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 211.4 crore.

The board of directors has recommended payment of a final dividend of Rs 180 and a special dividend of Rs 145 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year ending March 31, 2023, adding up to Rs 325 per share.


In the March quarter, revenue stood at Rs 1,343.1 crore during the period under review, up 7 percent against Rs 1,254.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

