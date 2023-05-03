ABB India Q1 results: Net profit drops 34%, revenue rises 22%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of ABB India Ltd ended at Rs 3,459.90, up by Rs 18.20, or 0.53 percent on the BSE. ABB India company follows January to December financial year.

Electrification and automation company ABB India Ltd on Wednesday, May 3, reported a 34.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 244.9 crore for the first quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 373.1 crore.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,411.2 crore during the period under review, up 22.5 percent against Rs 1,968.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

At the operating level, EBITDA jumped 52 percent to Rs 285.3 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal over Rs 187.9 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin stood at 11.8 percent in the reporting quarter compared to 9.5 percent in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

The company reported a profit before tax (before exceptional items and one-offs) of Rs 328 crore mainly driven by higher volumes, better product mix, and higher service content. The growth in profit before tax reflects a 66 percent uptrend YoY.

The company's cash position continues to remain robust at Rs 3,942 crore at the end of Q1 FY23 vis-a-vis Rs 2,707 crore in Q1 FY22, it said.

Total orders surged to Rs 3,125 crore, the highest for the first quarter in the last five years. The order growth in electrification was across major segments and channels from diverse sectors — metals, data centres and IT majors.

Sanjeev Sharma, Country Managing Director of ABB India, said, "Our teams keep collaborating to serve our customers pan-India and across diverse market segments. We focus our investments in expanding our portfolio, deepening localisation, capacity addition, and productivity with global ABB technology and processes aligned with Make in India momentum."

Sharma added that during the quarter, the company continue to deliver on its sustainability targets with a reduction in CO2 emissions through RE100, while 97 percent of the waste and almost half the water used was recycled.