ABB India Q1 results: Net profit drops 34%, revenue rises 22%

The results came after the close of the market hours. Shares of ABB India Ltd ended at Rs 3,459.90, up by Rs 18.20, or 0.53 percent on the BSE. ABB India company follows January to December financial year.

Electrification and automation company ABB India Ltd on Wednesday, May 3, reported a 34.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 244.9 crore for the first quarter that ended March 31, 2023.

In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 373.1 crore.

In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,411.2 crore during the period under review, up 22.5 percent against Rs 1,968.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.