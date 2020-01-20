#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
74% of Indians see capitalism doing 'more harm than good', reveals survey

Updated : January 20, 2020 12:04 PM IST

The study's authors said that earlier surveys showing a rising sense of inequality prompted them to ask whether citizens were now starting to have more fundamental doubts about the capitalist-based democracies of the West.
The survey was launched in 2000 to explore the theories of political scientist Francis Fukuyama, who after the collapse of communism declared that liberal capitalist democracy had seen off rival ideologies and so represented "the end of history".
On a national level, lack of trust in capitalism was highest in Thailand and India on 75 percent and 74 percent respectively, with France close behind on 69 percent.
cnbc two logos
