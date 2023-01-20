5G market share gains in India fruitful, says Ericsson as Q4 earnings rise 21%

Net sales rose 21 percent to 86 billion crowns, beating estimates of 84.2 billion. In Q4 India stood second amongst the top five countries in net sales after the United States.

Ericsson's sales in South East Asia, Oceania and India, after adjusting for comparable units and currency, increased by 21 percent, primarily driven by 5G market share gains in India from October to December 2022, the company said in its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings report on Friday.

Ericsson expects a margin fall seen in its Networks business to persist through the first half of 2023 but the effect of cost savings to emerge in the second quarter. Its gross margin for the final quarter of 2022 fell to 41.4 percent from 43.2 percent.

The company's fourth-quarter adjusted operating earnings excluding restructuring charges fell to 9.3 billion Swedish crowns ($902 million) from 12.8 billion a year earlier. That was short of the 11.22 billion expected by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Net sales rose 21 percent to 86 billion crowns, beating estimates of 84.2 billion. In Q4, India stood second amongst the top five countries in net sales after the United States.

The Networks business also grew in India on the back of significant market share gains, Ericsson said.

Commenting on the results, Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, Ericsson said, “With our fourth quarter result, we are on track to deliver on our long-term EBITA target of 15-18 percent by 2024.”

Ericsson is expanding its 5G network deployment in India and has announced plans in establishing a technology centre with the purpose of increaseing flexibility and speed in bringing products. Bharti Airtel (Airtel) and Jio, India's premier communications providers, have selected Ericsson as their partners to deploy 5G networks in the country.

A settlement of a patent deal with Apple last month resulted in revenue of six billion crowns, but Ericsson also took four billion crowns in charges, including a provision for a potential fine from US regulators and divestments.

Ericsson said it expects significant patent revenue growth over the coming 18-24 months.

“This quarter, we signed a multiyear IPR patent license agreement with a major licensee. This positive outcome positions us well to capture further 5G patent license agreements among handset manufacturers and in new areas such as consumer electronics and IoT. We expect significant IPR revenue growth over the coming 18-24 months,” Ekholm added.

(With inputs from Reuters)