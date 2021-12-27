Yuvraj Singh partners with Colexion to launch his NFT collection in space

Colexion has partnered with cricketer Yuvraj Singh to release his own NFTs with augmented reality for this ground-breaking initiative.

The hot-air balloon launched from earth to orbit carried Yuvraj Singh's 1st-century bat, including a never-before-released personalized video dedicated to all his fans, becoming the first minted NFT ever to be sent in orbit. The video of his entire space journey will be made accessible for fans soon on Colexion's official website in the last week of December.

Yuvraj has also invested in Colexion to unlock new NFT values and enter into the metaverse.

While speaking about his new NFT collection, Yuvraj said, "I am excited to share my first NFT space journey exclusively on Colexion. Connecting with my fans on a new platform like this is exciting and I look forward to share some of my most cherished possessions like the first century bat. I have always wanted to be closer to my fans and I am happy to partner with Colexion to be able to share these precious tokens from my cricketing journey with the people who have loved and encouraged me every step of the way. I look forward to engage with them in my Colexion digital avatar."