You would be a millionaire if invested $1,000 in this cryptocurrency in February

Shiba Inu reached an all-time high (ATH) Tuesday, with prices rising by 50 over in the past two days. The significant price appreciation for the self-proclaimed “dogecoin killer” is attributed to the surge seen from October 15.

At 16:35, the coin was trading nearly 15 percent higher at Rs 0.0033, rising over 55 percent in the past seven days.

Shiba Inu’s moment of reckoning came last month when Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted the arrival of a new Shiba Inu, Floki, along with a picture. On September 12, he tweeted, “Floki has arrived.”

Musk’s tweet helped Floki Inu rise 1000 percent in less than 72 hours. The tweet also pushed other dog-themed coins such as Shiba Inu, Baby Floki Inu, Floki Shiba Inu, and Floki Pup Inu higher.

Also Read | Ethereum: The transformation that could see it overtake bitcoin

In an interview with CNBC earlier this month, Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of $325-billion Guggenheim Investments, Scott Minerd, said he was surprised by the surge Shiba Inu has seen in its price since the beginning of this year.

Making his point clear by an example, he said that a $1,000 investment in SHIB in February 2021 had become $2.1 million by mid-October 2021. He said he wished he had invested in the meme-coin. The token jumped 40 percent, and by October 8, it had risen 350 percent, claiming the 11th slot among the most significant coins, just one position below Dogecoin.

It was an enormous performance for a meme-coin created in August 2020. In the week that followed, the coin first dropped 40 percent and later gained over 30 percent.

However, an upward trend saw the coin creating a resistance at $0.000028 and touching its ATH of $0.00003941 on October 24. This jump of nearly 50 percent complimented the coin gain (approximately 400 percent) since Elon Musk’s famous ‘Floki’ tweet on September 12.

Many believed it was due to an unknown investor buying 6.3 trillion Shiba Inu coins that week. Incidentally, the Shiba Inu token has the largest circulating supply of 350 trillion coins.