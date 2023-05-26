Worried about losing your NFTs? Follow this precautionary guide

There have been several instances of individuals losing their valuable NFTs to scammers, or falling victim to rug pulls. Therefore, it is crucial to safeguard your digital assets. Here are some precautionary measures that you can follow to keep your NFTs safe.

The non-fungible token (NFT) field has seen a boom in activity over the years, from young artists presenting their digital art to celebrities starting their own collections. Demand for digital assets has even continued to grow in 2023 so far, despite a shaky crypto market. According to the analytical platform, Nansen, NFT sales soared to over $4.54 billion in Q1 2023, an increase of 230 percent from $1.97 billion in Q4 2022.

However, with the increased popularity of collecting and trading NFTs, the space has also become a breeding ground for scams and hacks. There have been several instances of individuals losing their valuable NFTs to scammers, or falling victim to rug pulls. Therefore, it is crucial to safeguard your digital assets. Here are some precautionary measures that you can follow to keep your NFTs safe.

Keep your NFT in cold storage hardware wallets

A cold storage wallet, typically a physical USB stick, provides offline storage for your NFTs. It ensures that hackers cannot access your NFTs unless they physically possess your device. If you frequently engage in NFT shopping sprees and plan to hold your NFTs for an extended period, it is highly recommended to use hardware wallets.