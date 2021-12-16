Women bet on Bitcoin, men on Shiba Inu: WazirX's 2021 report

India's largest crypto exchange, WazirX, facilitated a record $43 billion worth of trading volumes in 2021, a rise of nearly 1,735 percent compared to last year. New customer signups shot up and the platform now has over 10 million users.
With Bitcoin reaching record highs and countries recognising the significance of the digital currencies, 2021 has been the year of cryptocurrencies and there is immense interest in cryptos from retail investors. A fact check showed that Google recorded more searches on "how to buy bitcoin" than "how to buy stocks".
Interestingly, gender has also played a significant role in defining the trends in the cryptocurrency market. While women dominated the Bitcoin market, Shiba Inu was the most preferred among men. WazirX saw an increase of over 1,000 percent in the number of women users on its platform and an 829 percent increase in the number of male users.
A user survey, conducted by WazirX to analyse the change in investor interest in cryptos over the last year, cast light on some interesting trends.
According to WazirX, Indians are starting to recognise cryptos as an alternative asset class; the platform saw an increase of over 700 percent in signups from smaller cities in India.
With the government’s efforts to regulate the crypto market, India can soon be placed admirably on the map alongside other countries that deal in crypto. Many Indian institutional investors are looking forward to the crypto market bringing forward new applications for alternative coins such as Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, among many others. As metaverse is becoming increasingly common, WazirX expects an inflow in application in Decentralised Financing, NFTs, and GameFi.
