With questions surrounding stablecoins, is USDT a safe investment in 2023?

Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin, is close to approaching all-time highs in market capitalisation. It sits comfortably above the rest of the stablecoin pack, with a full $18 billion in market cap separating it from the second largest stablecoin in the market, USDC. Yet, questions about the broader stablecoin sector remain, fuelled by the recent de-pegging of USDC and USDD. With this in mind, is it a good time to invest in USDT in 2023? Let us investigate.

USDT – A quick recap

USDT was created to solve two main issues that plagued the cryptocurrency sector – the lack of convertibility between crypto and fiat currencies and the highly volatile nature of cryptocurrencies. To tackle these issues, blockchain company Tether founded USDT in 2014 as a fiat-collateralised stablecoin that allows users to interact with blockchain assets. USDT’s value is tied 1:1 to the US dollar, meaning that a single USDT represents $1.

Exchanges have been the primary users of USDT, which has helped reduce their dependency on maintaining banking partners. However, USDT has developed a niche amongst investors and traders over the years. It is one of the most sought-after stablecoins during times of crisis or volatility in the crypto market, as it offers a relatively stable source of income.