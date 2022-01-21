With NFT sales booming, job opportunities to see major uptick ahead: Experts

With a meteoric rise in the sales of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) over the couple of years, new job opportunities are likely to rise in the metaverse in 2022 – from developers working on gaming and NFT transactions for luxury brands and social media platforms to gamers monetising their skills, according to experts.

With major companies globally entering the NFT and metaverse race—as long as there are artists to create them—employers are likely to spruce up hiring people who create NFTs and those who can market them to potential buyers.

The new trend for artists, athletes, companies , and the metaverse for the last year and going ahead are NFTs, with tokens selling for upwards of $1 million while the creation of NFT tokens has jumped more than 1000 percent.

Even as NFT trading volume added up to nearly $11 Billion in Q3 of 2021 alone, talents from basic photography to content designer and marketer are scarce while the search on Linkedin, Indeed, and other job-hunt websites are at an all-time high for NFTs.

Over the coming years, a consensus shift on digital items is expected to be seen, from ‘NFT’s are worthless and not real’ to ‘this is the best way to prove ownership, scarcity, and authenticity.’

With titles like NFT business developer, 3D artists, NFT design and creation popping every day, the NFT craze is starting to hit the job market. In recent weeks, multiple job offers have been published, showcasing a range of positions in demand for firms to get on board in this market, with technology whose usage is accelerating in several fields.

“Developers, developers, developers’ is surely the most sought-after job opportunity available in the Web 3 space. While few developers have smart contract experience, any good developer with a grasp of Javascript can transition to Solidity given enough dedication and mentorship. In any web3 development, the bulk of the programming will still be traditional frontend, backend, DevOps, project management, and QA type work which is very transferable from web2,” Garrett Minks, CTO of RAIR TECH says.

He adds that non-development jobs are also plentiful, from discord community managers to social media managers to artists that can create digital art in a more generative layer-based way.

The sustainability of any Web 3 job will ebb and flow with the success of the overall market. Historically, the best time to get in has been bear markets when there is less competition for resources and more opportunities to learn without the distraction of new market participants.

However, John Connor, CEO and Founder of Accursed Share, says while the creative trend shifts will keep rewarding skilled creatives, there is a short-term gold rush that will leave many hard-working artists empty-handed. He added that the ad hoc rush of job creation is not very sustainable.

“While you may see, for example, a video producer launches a singular interesting project that gains traction, that is not necessarily an indicator that such a project is sustainable and will return revenue for the creator over time. Many creatives are looking to go full time into NFTs, but I think we’ll find a lot of people are better suited for dabbling on side projects and managing market risks by keeping their day jobs,” Connor says.

– Murtuza Merchant is a former journalist who works at The Transform Group and takes a keen interest in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies.