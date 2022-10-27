    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homecryptocurrency News

    Why you should invest in stablecoins, even if they do not register gains or losses

    Why you should invest in stablecoins, even if they do not register gains or losses

    Why you should invest in stablecoins, even if they do not register gains or losses
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin pegged to the US Dollar, and its value is generally always around $1. The creators of USDT maintain a reservoir of physical currency equal to the amount of USDT in circulation. This allows it to maintain its $1 valuation.

    Cryptocurrencies are known to be highly volatile. The prices of these digital assets can fluctuate wildly in days, hours and even minutes. Stablecoins offer some protection from this volatility. The value of these coins is pegged 1:1 with real-world assets, such as gold or a particular fiat currency.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    For instance, Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin pegged to the US Dollar, and its value is generally always around $1. The creators of USDT maintain a reservoir of physical currency equal to the amount of USDT in circulation. This allows it to maintain its $1 valuation.
    While this steady valuation makes stablecoins ideal for crypto trading, they are not viewed as long-term investments as they generally do not rise in value. However, contrary to belief, investors can use stablecoins to make money and protect against taxes as well. Tag along to find out how.
    Earning a passive income through stablecoins
    Staking is the best way to earn a passive income with stablecoins. Today, several platforms offer decent returns for staking stablecoins. For example, Crypto.com offers up to 14 percent on USDT staking. The only catch is that you need to stake at least $40,000 worth of tokens and commit to a lock-in period of at least one month. One can also stake less than $40,000, but returns will be lower.
    Also Read: Explained: The Howey test and what it means to cryptocurrencies
    Tether is not the only stablecoin you can use to earn staking rewards. Crypto.com also offers up to 8.5 percent per annum on staked USDC. Another platform, Midas Investments, provides a boosted APY of 16.6 percent on USDC deposits. Similarly, one can opt to stake several different stablecoins. All that’s required is a good amount of research to find a reliable staking partner and a decent amount of coins to ensure better returns on investment.
    Other companies, such as Binance and Ledger, also offer stablecoin staking and lending pools. You can compare returns and opt for the platform that provides the best value and terms.
    Protection from volatility
    When the market is in a downward spiral, you can convert a portion of your holdings into stablecoins. This will protect you against further losses as stablecoins are usually pegged 1:1 with a fiat currency. Moreover, you don’t have to exchange anything against actual cash, which could be a tax-efficient way to manage your exposure to volatile crypto markets.
    Conclusion
    The only risk with stablecoins is that they can lose their peg with the asset they follow. In most cases, these de-pegs are temporary and last for very short periods before the peg is re-established. However, in some cases, the entire stablecoin ecosystem can crash due to a prolonged de-peg. A good example would be the recent Terra-Luna meltdown wherein the platform’s stablecoin, UST, lost its peg with the dollar and fell to $0.
    Also Read: Need to have some kind of regulation on cryptocurrencies: Nirmala Sitharaman
    UST was an algorithmic stablecoin. In this case, the dollar-peg stability was maintained by algorithmically regulating the supply and demand of the coin, like a computer programme that balances the price of the coins. However, this algorithm can be exploited, resulting in significant and rapid de-pegging of a cryptocurrency.
    Therefore, stablecoins with a physical reserve of fiat currency that is audited regularly offer investors a much safer alternative. The physical reserve ensures that a de-peg is easily overcome as every token in circulation is backed with a physical $1 held in reserve.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    CryptocurrenciesstablecoinsUS Dollar

    Next Article

    Three digital asset management firms under ED, IT dept scanner for Rs 28,000 crore transaction

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng