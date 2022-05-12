Why is YouTube banning and unbanning crypto channels?

Online video sharing and social media company YouTube banned several crypto and Web3 channels focused on creating educational content on Sunday. The bans were placed without any notice or explanation and left the crypto community baffled.

Many content creators and cryptocurrency exchanges use social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to educate the community about digital assets. These platforms are the easiest way for such companies to reach out to their audience base.

One of the banned channels was Bankless, a popular crypto channel that produces Ethereum-based content. It tweeted to its nearly two lakh followers, saying, "The Bankless YouTube account 'has been terminated'. No warning. No notification. No justification. 150,000 subs. 10,000 hours of content." The tweet was accompanied by an image with the word 'Bankless' cancelled out and replaced with 'Banned'. Fortunately, after a series of tweets by Bankless, YouTube restored the channel several hours later.

Why did YouTube ban crypto accounts?

Whenever creators publish content on YouTube, they must adhere to their privacy policies and community guidelines, as is the case with every social media platform. However, if the creators do not follow these guidelines, social media platforms resort to strict action, including temporary bans and content takedowns.

It is not clear how educational content on crypto or Web3 could have broken YouTube's privacy policy. And though YouTube did not offer an official comment or a reason, it replied to Bankless's tweet, informing them the account was back up and that the ban was a mistake.

"Confirming @BanklessHQ channel is back up, we're so sorry this happened. Looking to other channels you mentioned in your other tweet, thanks for bearing with us – DMing you w/more," the tweet said.

Bankless CEO Ryan Adams replied, saying YouTube had "obviously made a mistake" banning the channel. He also invited YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki to the Bankless podcast to explain why "crypto is being targeted" and to chat about "web3 and NFTs".

However, some media outlets have indicated the ban could be due to the additional content monitoring measures put in place by YouTube during the COVID-19 crisis. Earlier in March 2020, the online video sharing company had said that its creators could see an increase in video removals.

"Automated systems will start removing some content without human review, so we can continue to act quickly to remove violative content and protect our ecosystem, while we have workplace protections in place," it said in a blog.

It explained that its algorithm depends on technology and humans to assess such situations. However, to prevent misinformation during the COVID-19 crisis, YouTube increased its reliance on technology to help human reviewers. Therefore, it could be the case that YouTube’s machine learning algorithm is to blame for deleting crypto accounts and content.

Is this a one-off case?

Definitely not. Other channels have faced similar action from YouTube's algorithm in the past — they were taken down without any explanation and reinstated later, again, without any explanation. It's a trend that dates back to 2019, when a handful of crypto channels were banned without warning or reason.

In the recent round of takedowns, Bankless was one of the biggest banned channels—with over 1.5 lakh subscribers— however, other channels taken down were that of Gabriel Haines and Optimism Collective.

In April 2020, Lark Davis, a popular crypto YouTuber, had 11 of his videos removed. One of his videos—which was an interview—was also taken down this Sunday.

In an interview with CoinTelegraph, he said YouTube removes videos for violating community guidelines. While his content doesn't violate community guidelines, "there is clearly something in my videos that triggers machine learning algorithms to remove the content," he said.