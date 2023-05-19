Why is Bitcoin stuck below $30,000? A look at three possible reasons

Keeping external developments in mind, such as the US banking crisis, and worries of a global recession, it is tough to predict how much Bitcoin's value will rise this year. However, a look at certain on-chain data could provide us with some explanations about Bitcoin's previous price performance and why it is stuck below the $30,000 mark.

Bitcoin’s price has been choppy recently, trading between the $28,000 level and $26,000 over the past week and a half. Several analysts believe that the next key threshold is $30,000, which would provide Bitcoin with a much-needed psychological lift.

Unique addresses interacting with Bitcoin slip to new lows

Although P/E ratios and profit and revenue statistics are not available for digital assets, there are other fundamentals to consider in order to determine a cryptocurrency's health.

One common way to assess the same is by looking at the activity of unique addresses within a network. In the Bitcoin ecosystem, unique addresses refer to payment addresses that have a non-zero balance. In theory, growth in unique addresses is a positive development as it signals increased demand for a cryptocurrency. A drop in unique addresses, on the other hand, indicates that demand has slowed.

Analytical platform Santiment recently highlighted that the unique Bitcoin addresses that interact with the network slipped to a 22-month low. As per Santiment, a little less than 80,000 hourly active addresses are transacting on the Bitcoin network at the moment, a far cry from the hourly active addresses that once soared above 1.1 million. Furthermore, the drastic drop in the metric was comparable to June 2021 levels, during which Bitcoin’s price slipped to $28,600, its lowest point in nearly 5 months at the time.

In simpler words, the data shows that Bitcoin holders have been less keen to interact with their coins amidst an uncertain environment, and the low volatility could be keeping Bitcoin restricted below $30,000.

Supply on exchanges hit new lows

Historically, supply held on exchanges can signal bullish or bearish market sentiment. A rudimentary explanation of this phenomenon is as follows.

When the supply of particular cryptocurrencies on exchanges increases, it indicates that traders are not interested in retaining the digital assets and are likely selling to exchanges in expectation of a price drop. Conversely, a low amount of supply on exchanges indicates that traders are comfortable retaining assets and anticipate a price increase in the near future. In Bitcoin’s case, the supply on exchanges slipped to its lowest in five years during the second week of May 2023. Santiment showed that the supply has continued to slip on exchanges since then as well. But isn’t that a positive development? Not if you throw a wrench in the works.

You may be aware that, following the infamous collapse of FTX, centralized exchanges have been under intense scrutiny. Many exchanges have been compelled to limit the products or services they offer in top crypto countries, like the United States, due to regulatory pressure. In the face of this regulatory uncertainty, several companies, such as Coinbase, are considering relocating their headquarters.

Therefore, a lower supply of Bitcoins on exchanges could be interpreted as investors hoarding digital assets amidst regulatory uncertainty. In other words, it means that no money is flowing into Bitcoin. Recently, CoinDesk argued that a dwindling stablecoin balance on exchanges suggested that the rotation of money out of stablecoins and into BTC has been the major driver of the cryptocurrency's 70 percent rally this year, and not new institutional inflows.

Profit-Taking

The interaction between traders at certain price levels helps understand the position of market bulls and bears. On that front, data platform CryptoQuant revealed that a possible explanation for Bitcoin’s price being stuck below the $30,000 mark is due to the presence of profit-taking investors who bought Bitcoin at $28,600.

The data was compiled by analysing Bitcoin’s Sum Coin Age Distribution chart, which reflects the distribution of coin holders by their holding duration. The chart noted a sharp decline after May 2, 2023, suggesting that a large number of traders were liquidating their Bitcoins to realize profits. CryptoQuant explained that the data is a typical reaction to a market reaching a probable local peak. It said that due to an increase in market sales volume, there's downward pressure on Bitcoin, which is hindering its growth.

Conclusion

Aside from macroeconomic concerns, various internal variables may be hindering Bitcoin's price rebound over the $30,000 threshold. However, this does not guarantee that Bitcoin's price would climb if these measures begin to indicate favourable results.

Instead, these indicators aid in understanding historical price performance, whereas future performance is determined by a number of varying factors. At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $26,931, down by 1.25 percent over the last 24 hours.