Why is Bitcoin stuck below $30,000? A look at three possible reasons

Keeping external developments in mind, such as the US banking crisis, and worries of a global recession, it is tough to predict how much Bitcoin's value will rise this year. However, a look at certain on-chain data could provide us with some explanations about Bitcoin's previous price performance and why it is stuck below the $30,000 mark.

Bitcoin’s price has been choppy recently, trading between the $28,000 level and $26,000 over the past week and a half. Several analysts believe that the next key threshold is $30,000, which would provide Bitcoin with a much-needed psychological lift.

Unique addresses interacting with Bitcoin slip to new lows

Although P/E ratios and profit and revenue statistics are not available for digital assets, there are other fundamentals to consider in order to determine a cryptocurrency's health.