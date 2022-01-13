Why IMF thinks cryptocurrencies could destabilise financial markets

Cryptocurrency assets are no longer obscure digital investments, and the International Monetary Fund is worried they now have the potential to destabilise the financial markets. In a blog post on January 11, IMF pointed out that cryptocurrency prices are now moving in tandem with the stock market, and they cannot be considered as a hedge for investment portfolios.

Tobias Adrian and Mahvash Qureshi in IMF's Monetary and Capital Markets Department, and Iyer, who works in the Monetary and Financial Markets Department, wrote in a blog post, "The increased and sizeable co-movement and spillovers between crypto and equity markets indicate a growing interconnectedness between the two asset classes that permits the transmission of shocks that can destabilize financial markets."

Among the key concerns that IMF has highlighted is that these assets are widely being traded by individuals and institutions who "lack strong operational, governance, and risk practices". There is "inadequate disclosure and oversight" in the crypto space and this could be dangerous for customers, the IMF pointed out.

The trio of economists is calling for a comprehensive global regulatory framework to combat any potential instabilities that can be caused by the now $2 trillion industry that is growing day by day. They recommend a framework that necessitates requirements for banks- as to how they interact with digital assets like crypto.

"Such a framework should encompass regulations tailored to the main uses of cryptocurrency assets and establish clear requirements on regulated financial institutions concerning their exposure to and engagement with these assets," Qureshi said in the blog.

Before the pandemic, major cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum showed little to no correlation with major stock indices. The returns from bitcoin did not move in the direction of the S&P stock index in the US during the period of 2017-2019. The correlation coefficient during that time for bitcoin and S&P was only a meagre 0.01.

According to a recent report from a crypto asset data company, Kaiko, the correlation coefficient between the price of bitcoin and the S&P 500 stock index has moved to 0.61. And the correlation between the bitcoin price and the Nasdaq is at 0.58. The closer the correlation coefficient is to 1, the more closely the prices of the assets move together.

The IMF authors also make a point to state that the correlation does not only extend to the US equities market but also to various developing economies. The MSCI (Morgan Stanley Capital international) emerging markets index and Bitcoin were at 0.34 in the period of 2020–21, an increase of 17 times from the preceding years.