Why have Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptos tanked around 20% in the last 5 days?

Cryptos have been bleeding dry. In the past seven days alone, Bitcoin was down nearly 20 percent and is trading at $31,116.38, less than half of its November 2021 peak. But the decline isn’t exclusive to Bitcoin.

Other top crypto tokens like Ethereum, Cardano, and Solana have also been reeling from the crash in the market. The global crypto market cap is down at $1.41 trillion, having fallen almost 9.16 percent in the last 24 hours alone, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Top seven crypto prices and their market cap

Source: CoinMarketCap

The sudden tanking of the crypto market has affected memecoins in equal measure. Elon Musk’s favourite crypto-token, Dogecoin, fell over 11 percent and Shiba Inu crashed around 15 percent in the last 24 hours.

Dodgecoin and Shiba Inu price, market cap

Source: CoinMarketCap

What could be the reason for this sudden fall?

Is the crypto market also emulating the global equity sentiment? Some experts certainly seem to believe that the crypto market is acting in tandem with the growing panic over inflation and a potential recession.

Darshan Bathija, chief executive officer and co-founder of Vauld, believes the brief rally that Bitcoin showcased after the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike announcement was a tell-tale sign.

“When the US Fed Reserve announced that interest rates would rise by half a percentage point, Bitcoin (BTC) saw a brief relief rally where the crypto touched $40,000. This sentiment did not last for long as market participants began panicking over inflation and a potential recession, resulting in the equities and crypto markets plunging,” he told the Financial Express.

American billionaire Mark Cuban, with an estimated net worth of $4.3 billion, however, seems to have a different take on the recent crypto fall. He is of the view that cryptocurrency is seeing the same downswing that tech and internet companies hit in the early 2000s.

Cuban addressed the slump in a viral Twitter thread on Monday. He said, “Crypto is going through the lull that the internet went through.”

Concurring with Cuban, Bitcoin Foundation Chairman and billionaire Brock Pierce said that Bitcoin will either fail spectacularly or become massively successful. He compared it to the tech cycle.

"I think we are exactly where the tech industry was in 1999, 2000," Pierce opined.

"Many of these projects will go to zero, but many of them will become the eBays, the Amazons, the PayPal of our time and future, but with probably even greater success," he told Fox Business.