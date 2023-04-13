Why FTX is hasting towards a relaunch?

Reports of a potential relaunch came to light following news that FTX has recovered assets worth $7.3 billion since filing for bankruptcy proceedings in November 2022, recovering an additional $800 million over the last 3 months.

FTX, the under-fire cryptocurrency exchange that crumbled in November, could reopen its doors once again, per the latest court hearings.

Relaunching the exchange was one of many alternatives being considered for FTX’s future as part of the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings, according to Andy Dietderich, the lead attorney for FTX. He also mentioned that the company might decide to relaunch in the second quarter of 2023. The alternative proposed that the money owed to creditors would be converted into a stake in the company.

Reports of a potential relaunch came to light following news that FTX has recovered assets worth $7.3 billion since filing for bankruptcy proceedings in November 2022, recovering an additional $800 million over the last 3 months.

Although Dietderich said the ‘situation’ had ‘stabilized’ following the recovery, it was still unclear how FTX would receive the cash needed to restart its operations. The exchange would likely require a fresh round of funding since the money regained might be used to reimburse customers.

FTX, once valued at $32 billion and ranked among the top crypto exchanges by trading volume, collapsed amid a rise in customer withdrawals following reports that sister firm Alameda Research had a $5 billion holding in the exchange’s native token, FTT. The reports raised several questions about the potentially dangerous leverage positions held by Sam-Bankman Fried.

Meanwhile, the revelations caused panic amongst FTX customers, who initiated withdrawals worth $6 billion from the platform over the next few days. A Binance rescue deal also turned sour amidst all the chaos, which led to the ultimate demise of the FTX. Meanwhile, Fried faced criminal charges for allegedly ‘stealing customer funds’ to back FTX initiatives. He has pleaded ‘not guilty’ on such charges.

Many questions still remain unanswered

Ongoing discussions to reopen FTX might be a breath of fresh air for customers and businesses alike who lost millions following the exchange’s meltdown, but there isn’t much clarity on how FTX operations would be carried out in the future.

For instance – Would Alameda Research continue to be connected to FTX? Can Sam-Bankman Fried untie FTT from FTX’s ecosystem? Will Sam-Bankman Fried continue overseeing the operations of the exchange? Will he agree to be transparent when it comes to FTX’s holdings? As long as these questions remain unanswered, one can expect the relaunch to be anything but uncomplicated.

Additionally, it remains unclear how much money FTX owes to creditors. Recent reports claimed that the exchange owed $3.1 billion to its top 50 creditors. Furthermore, a whopping $8.9 billion in customer funds could not be accounted for as per FTX statements, a big difference from the $1-2 billion reported to have been missing when the company collapsed in November 2022. Based on these figures, FTX could owe up to nearly $15 billion to its creditors and customers.

The company’s plan to let its creditors and customers own a stake in the company also carries many question marks. For one, most people would agree to buy a stake in a company on the premise that it delivers stable returns and functions ethically. A

t the moment, FTX does not have a clean track record, and it is doubtful that its customers would agree to convert their owed share into a stake in a company whose image has been tainted.

Furthermore, there are no measures currently in place to prevent the misappropriation of funds, should a situation like this arise again in the future. Hot wallets belonging to exchanges are technically under the exchange’s custody, giving them ultimate authority over the customers. Fundamental flaws like these still need to be chalked out before investors can comfortably return to parking their assets in FTX.

Conclusion

Yes, it is possible that FTX could look to establish itself once again as a player in the crypto market. But recovering funds is just one piece of the puzzle. Several other areas need to be addressed before FTX can instill confidence amongst its investors once again.