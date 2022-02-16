Why bitcoin hashrate spiked to new highs

Bitcoin hashrate, an important metric and a direct indicator of the network's ability to verify and store incoming transactions, soared to new all-time highs over the last weekend.

Hashrate is the computational power used to mine and process transactions on a proof of work cryptocurrency network. It measures the number of calculations the network performed per second. A higher hashrate indicates the network is more secure with large number of miners verifying transactions. Attackers would require immense computing power to take majority control of the network.

According to data from Glassnode, a blockchain data and intelligence provider, bitcoin's hashrate jumped to 248.11 million terahashes per second on February 12. This rally in hashrate represents an increase of 200 percent since bitcoin's biggest dip in June 2021. The dip in June saw the hashrate drop to 82 million terahashes per second. The most significant cause of the drop was China's legislation to ban all bitcoin mining activities as the country contributed to over 34 percent of the total bitcoin mining hashrate until the ban.

Also Read

The bitcoin network’s hashrate levels have risen 54.33 percent over the past year, according to Cointelegraph.

Why has the hashrate started rising?

The increase in hashrate means more mining power is being added to the network. Whenever new miners join the network, the mining difficulty increases. This is because each miner requires more attempts each second to solve the calculations for winning the block rewards.

Experts believe rising hashrate is an indication of value as miners are willing to invest more computational power or equipment towards the mining process.

This also has a correlation to bitcoin’s prices. If the price lags significantly, miners might take some of their mining equipment offline to offset costs. The price of the world's oldest crypto asset has rebounded over the last few weeks after the massive correction in January. It is now trading above $42,000. Analysts believe this increase in price is reflecting in the improving hashrates.

Also Read | Top ethereum killers: All you need to know

Michael Levitt, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Core Scientific, told Cointelegraph that he expects the bitcoin global hashrate to continue to grow at an aggressive pace. However, this growth will be dependent on the price of bitcoin moving forward, along with the success of the infrastructure under development.

The scrutiny of mining activity

The mining process is integral to introducing new crypto coins into circulation and recording transactions on the distributed ledger. Miners use the proof-of-work model to verify transactional data on the bitcoin network. This model requires miners to dedicate high levels of computational power to solve mathematical puzzles and add new blocks to the blockchain. The energy consumption of this model is very high, given the computational power it requires. It leads to an increase in greenhouse gasses in the environment. And greenhouse gasses, as we all know, cause global warming.

This has led to lawmakers and governments clamping down on mining activities. It is the reason China banned mining in June 2021.

During a press conference, Meng Wei, a spokesperson for China's National Development and Reform Commission, said last year, "Virtual currency mining features high energy consumption and carbon emissions and doesn't play a positive role in industrial development and technological progress."

After the ban in China, mining activities started booming in the US. In fact, currently, miners in the US contribute the highest, at over 35 percent, of bitcoin’s global hashrate, per Cointelegraph.

This was a cause for concern amongst lawmakers in the country. Several congress members even convened during a January 20 congressional hearing from the House Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations to talk about the role of cryptocurrency mining.

"Cryptocurrency presence in everyday life will likely continue to expand. As the industry moves forward, it's crucial for cryptocurrency networks to identify ways to reduce the need for constant high volume energy use and minimize effects on the environment," Rep. Diana DeGette, the Colorado Democrat, said during the meeting.