Homecryptocurrency news

Why are cryptos markets down over the weekend?

Why are cryptos markets down over the weekend?

4 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 12:52:10 PM IST (Published)

Bitcoin fell from $17,503 on Dec 16 to $16,623 the next day, equating to a five percent drop. Ethereum followed suit, dropping from $1,277 on Dec 16 to $1,165 during the same period. The biggest loser was Dogecoin, which has fallen nearly 30 percent over the last two weeks.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Asmita Pant)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

cryptoCryptocurrencies

Next Article

Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens fall