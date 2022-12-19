Why are cryptos markets down over the weekend?

Bitcoin fell from $17,503 on Dec 16 to $16,623 the next day, equating to a five percent drop. Ethereum followed suit, dropping from $1,277 on Dec 16 to $1,165 during the same period. The biggest loser was Dogecoin, which has fallen nearly 30 percent over the last two weeks.

Last week, the crypto market showed signs of revival after the painful FTX fiasco. On December 14, Bitcoin rose above the $18,000 mark for the first time since mid-November. On the same day, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, also presented a similar price action, rising above the $1,300 range for the first time in more than a month. The upward trend was sparked by promising updates from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Federal Reserve.

On December 14, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that consumer price inflation in the US fell to 7.1 percent in November, its lowest level in almost a year. The news led many to believe that the Federal Reserve would ease interest rate hikes. Spurred on by these positive developments, Bitcoin, Ethereum and other top coins began to climb, creating hopes of a resurgence in the coming months.

However, that hope was short-lived, as most cryptocurrencies registered sizeable drops over the weekend. Bitcoin fell from $17,503 on December 16 to $16,623 the next day, equating to a five percent drop. Ethereum followed suit, dropping from $1,277 on December 16 to $1,165 during the same period. The biggest loser was Dogecoin, which has fallen nearly 30 percent over the last two weeks. The meme coin touched a high of $0.1101 on December 5 before plummeting to $0.0777 at the time of writing.

Ironically, the drop was caused by an announcement by the Fed, stating it plans to keep increasing interest rates into 2023 to combat inflation. The US central bank bumped interest rates by 0.50 percentage points and indicated continued hikes in the new year. The announcement took the market by surprise, given that the Fed was expected to ease its efforts in combating inflation.

Although the latest rate hike was much lower than the previous four (0.75 percentage points), it caused enough FUD to send price tumbling. Moreover, the thought of continued rate hikes following the industry into 2023 added to the gloom. The global cryptocurrency market cap sunk 7.6 percent on the back of the announcement, falling to $800 billion at the time of writing. That's the lowest it has been since the start of 2021. The effect of the interest rate hike goes beyond crypto, with US stocks also seeing weak performance over the last few days. For instance, the S&P 500 is down around 2.21 percent over the last five days.

More pain ahead?

Some experts predict more pain for the crypto market after several worrying developments have emerged at Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. With massive withdrawals, a possible money laundering lawsuit, doubts over its proof-of-reserves and two ecosystem hacks, the exchange has been through a lot over the last month or so.

In another development, auditing firm, Mazars Group, deleted Binance's proof-of-reserve report and announced that it would no longer work with crypto industry clients. The announcement came after the proof-of-reserve report it published for Binance received a lot of flak. Several market participants felt the report needed to be more comprehensive and only covered a small portion of Binance's financial activities.

The announcement sent Binance's native cryptocurrency, BNB, tumbling. It dropped from $263 on December 16 to $221 the next day, a low last seen in July this year. Experts are concerned that Binance could be the next case of "too big to fail." This would cause BNB to nosedive further, taking the entire crypto market along with it.

"#BNB has nothing but air below it. As the 3rd largest non-stable crypto, if it crashes here it's going to drag the whole crypto market down with it," said prominent crypto analyst Matthew Hyland in a tweet. Another popular trader, il Capo Of Crypto, took it one step further by shorting BNB at a target of $40. "Adding more to my $BNB short, avg. entry: $280. Main target: $40-45," read Capo's tweet.

Conclusion

The fact that the crypto market is moving in relation to stocks indicates that the industry is slowly recovering from the FTX collapse. Moreover, Bitcoin, Ethereum and most other coins in the top 100 list have stabilised after their weekend drops and are trading within a tight range. Also, BNB has recovered some of its lost ground over the last couple of days and was trading at $247 at the time of writing. However, how things pan out from here, only time will tell.