Bitcoin whales refer to individuals, governments, exchanges, companies, and institutions that hold a significant number of bitcoins. Some of these Bitcoin whales have now become influencers, and people often seek their expertise to understand market sentiment. Let's take a look at some of the biggest Bitcoin whales currently in existence.

Several factors can affect the price of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. For instance, Bitcoin whales play a pivotal role in influencing the market to a large extent. Whenever these whales buy or sell assets, it often creates a market stir, which is closely observed by other players. At times, whale purchases can push Bitcoin’s price to higher levels, while whale offloading can do the opposite.

Individual Bitcoin Whales

The pseudonymous founder of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, currently has 1 million BTCs in his kitty (worth around $27 billion at present), making him one of the biggest Bitcoin whales in the world. Surprisingly, he hasn't moved a single penny since he first mined these bitcoins. If he/she ever decides to move this massive stash of Bitcoin, it’s likely that the market would respond to the event.

The founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group (DCG), Barry Silbert, was an early Bitcoin adopter. In an interview with Reuters in 2017, he said that he had about $175,000 worth of bitcoin in 2012 and that he paid about $11 a bitcoin. Considering how much the market has evolved, he surely made a lucrative deal.

He founded the DCG group in 2013, which consists of five crypto-focused companies that invest in crypto startups. Over the years, the companies have accumulated around $28 billion worth of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) also holds large amounts of Bitcoin, obtained from seized properties. They auction the seized bitcoin to interested buyers, and Barry Silbert happens to be among them. He bought 48,000 bitcoins from the FBI in 2013.

Roger Ver is another well-known Bitcoin whale. Popularly known as ‘Bitcoin Jesus”, Ver owns around 335,000 bitcoins. He has invested in various crypto projects, including Ripple, bitcoinstore.com, Kraken, and more, over the course of many years. The multi-millionaire Bitcoin proponent has been interested in the king coin since early 2011, and has even called it one of the most important inventions in the history of humankind.

Corporates’ Largest Bitcoin wallets

One of the largest centralized crypto exchanges, Coinbase, holds around 2 million bitcoin worth $53 billion as of May 18, 2023. Meanwhile, Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, owns a 19 percent stake in Coinbase, which technically makes him a big Bitcoin whale as well.

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume, is also one of the biggest Bitcoin whales in the market. The Binance wallet holds 248,597 bitcoins, worth over $6 billion at current prices. The same represents almost 1.3 percent of Bitcoin’s circulating supply.

Analytics software company Microstrategy reportedly holds 140,000 bitcoins, and its CEO Michael J. Saylor, who is also a crypto influencer, revealed in 2021 that he privately held 17,732 bitcoins. The company's Q1 2023 report disclosed a net income of $94 million and additional purchases of 7,500 Bitcoins. The 140,000 Bitcoins it owns were collectively acquired at an average cost of roughly $29,800, as per the Q1 2023 report. Based on current market prices, Microstrategy’s Bitcoin holdings are valued at $3.7 billion.

Government Bitcoin Holdings

Reportedly, the European country of Bulgaria holds 213,000 bitcoins, which were seized by local authorities from a criminal group in 2017. At the time of the seizure, the value of the bitcoins was around $500. The same is now it is worth over $5 billion. However, what remains unclear is what the country plans on doing with its BTC holdings.

As of March 25, 2023, the US government held 205,515 confiscated bitcoins worth $5.6 billion, which is about 1.06 percent of the coin’s circulating supply. Glassnode on-chain data revealed that on March 9, about 9,860 bitcoins were sent to Coinbase addresses. The US government’s bitcoin stockpile accumulated through various seizures, including the Silk Road bitcoin seizure in 2020, the Bitfinex hack, and the James Zhong case related to illicit Silk Road transactions.

Central American country, El Salvador, made history in September 2021 by becoming the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. The country has known to purchase Bitcoin at regular intervals, even during market dips. As of June 2022, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele announced via a tweet that the country currently holds around 2,301 bitcoins. At current market prices, these BTC’s are worth around $61.6 million.

Conclusion

While the US government’s confiscated bitcoin holding may not of much importance here since it is auctioned away, the accumulation of massive amounts of bitcoins by individuals and companies demonstrates the growing popularity of the digital asset.

However, it is important to note that when bitcoin is concentrated in one address and crypto whales continue to increase, it can create disparity in the market. Critics argue that these large crypto wallets control other players, giving them a disproportionate amount of influence and leaving other participants with less control over the market.

Until a comprehensive assessment is released, whether Bitcoin whales are a blessing or a burden to the industry is essentially a matter of personal choice.