Bitcoin whales refer to individuals, governments, exchanges, companies, and institutions that hold a significant number of bitcoins. Some of these Bitcoin whales have now become influencers, and people often seek their expertise to understand market sentiment. Let's take a look at some of the biggest Bitcoin whales currently in existence.

Several factors can affect the price of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin. For instance, Bitcoin whales play a pivotal role in influencing the market to a large extent. Whenever these whales buy or sell assets, it often creates a market stir, which is closely observed by other players. At times, whale purchases can push Bitcoin’s price to higher levels, while whale offloading can do the opposite.

In simple terms, Bitcoin whales refer to individuals, governments, exchanges, companies, and institutions that hold a significant number of bitcoins. Some of these Bitcoin whales have now become influencers, and people often seek their expertise to understand market sentiment. Let's take a look at some of the biggest Bitcoin whales currently in existence.

Individual Bitcoin Whales

The pseudonymous founder of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto, currently has 1 million BTCs in his kitty (worth around $27 billion at present), making him one of the biggest Bitcoin whales in the world. Surprisingly, he hasn't moved a single penny since he first mined these bitcoins. If he/she ever decides to move this massive stash of Bitcoin, it’s likely that the market would respond to the event.