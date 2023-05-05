Which crash affected crypto more — FTX or Mt Gox

There are numerous ways to interpret the statistics presented above. One is that it seems like Mt. Gox was a more significant player in the market than FTX at its height.

FTX, the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume at one point, is perhaps the first name that springs to mind when discussing the biggest disasters in the cryptocurrency market. Its failure not only resulted in a decline in Bitcoin’s value but also had a knock-on effect that led to the bankruptcy of several well-known companies.

Early cryptocurrency investors, however, would argue that they have seen worse. The infamous Mt. Gox collapse caused one of the longest bear markets in cryptocurrency history and was just as disruptive, if not more so.