English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homecryptocurrency NewsWhere are we on hyperbitcoinisation? What experts have to say

Where are we on hyperbitcoinisation? What experts have to say

Where are we on hyperbitcoinisation? What experts have to say
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 10:33:55 PM IST (Published)

Hyperbitcoinisation was coined in 2014 to describe a point where people switch to Bitcoin as a default store of value, as opposed to fiat currencies. Some even describe it as a process where Bitcoin will be embraced as the world’s primary monetary reserve.

Despite price fluctuations in the market, the number of Bitcoin owners has gradually increased over the past few years. While this is a subtle sign of mainstream adoption, some experts predict that Bitcoin will eventually become the default value system of the world. This phenomenon is popularly known as ‘hyperbitcoinisation’.

But it has been 14 years since Satoshi Nakamato’s brainchild, Bitcoin, was introduced to the world. So, where are we in terms of hyperbitcoinisation, especially now that the market is trading far below its 2021 highs? Let’s see what experts have to say.
How far are we from hyperbitcoinisation?
Hyperbitcoinisation was coined in 2014 to describe a point where people switch to Bitcoin as a default store of value, as opposed to fiat currencies. Some even describe it as a process where Bitcoin will be embraced as the world’s primary monetary reserve.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X