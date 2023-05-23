Where are we on hyperbitcoinisation? What experts have to say

Hyperbitcoinisation was coined in 2014 to describe a point where people switch to Bitcoin as a default store of value, as opposed to fiat currencies. Some even describe it as a process where Bitcoin will be embraced as the world’s primary monetary reserve.

Despite price fluctuations in the market, the number of Bitcoin owners has gradually increased over the past few years. While this is a subtle sign of mainstream adoption, some experts predict that Bitcoin will eventually become the default value system of the world. This phenomenon is popularly known as ‘hyperbitcoinisation’.

But it has been 14 years since Satoshi Nakamato’s brainchild, Bitcoin, was introduced to the world. So, where are we in terms of hyperbitcoinisation, especially now that the market is trading far below its 2021 highs? Let’s see what experts have to say.

How far are we from hyperbitcoinisation?

