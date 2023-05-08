What you need to know about Dencun – Ethereum’s next planned upgrade 

After the successful implementation of 'Shapella,' the Ethereum network is set to undergo another transformation with the upcoming 'Dencun' upgrade.

According to Ethereum Foundation community manager Tim Beiko’s May 3 blog post, Ethereum’s core developers are already in "the final stages of planning" for Dencun. While earlier upgrades sought to reduce energy consumption, increase scalability, and improve transaction speed, the major goal of the Dencun update is to lower transaction costs connected with the Ethereum network.

What is the Dencun upgrade?

The Dencun upgrade gets its name from a combination of two elements: "Deneb," the first-magnitude star in the constellation Cygnus, and "Cancun," a city in Mexico. This naming convention follows a similar pattern to the Shapella upgrade, which combined the Chinese city Shanghai with “Capella,” the brightest star in the constellation Auriga.