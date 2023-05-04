What will happen to cryptocurrencies if the US economy crumbles

But what if the US economy, the largest in the world, collapses? Will that still be the case? Will investments in digital assets spike alongside gold, or will their value collapse as well?

The demand for all asset classes, including cryptocurrencies, is impacted by the intricate interplay of economic data. You may have heard that during difficult economic times, investors frequently rebalance their portfolios to less risky assets by looking to safe havens like gold. Cryptocurrencies have recently tried to strengthen their position against gold in order to act as a hedge against inflation and provide returns when conventional markets are unable to do so.

But what if the US economy, the largest in the world, collapses? Will that still be the case? Will investments in digital assets spike alongside gold, or will their value collapse as well? Continue reading to find out.

US Economy on Shaky Ground

Recent comments coming from the United States reveal that the economy is staring at a debt crisis which could soon spiral into a full-blown recession. According to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the US government may not have enough money to pay its bills by June due to higher spending.

Reuters reported that President Joe Biden requested Republicans and Democrats to discuss raising the country’s debt ceiling next week, but if the parties do not come to an agreement, the country would risk slipping into recession. The same could prove disastrous for the $25 trillion economy and millions of Americans that rely on it for their wealth.

Also Read: An assessment of how meme coins performed in April

Contracting economic growth has also heightened expectations of an incoming recession. As per the latest report, the country’s Q1 2023 GDP increased at an annual rate of 1.1 percent, significantly lower than in the fourth quarter of 2022, when the GDP rose by 4.4 percent.

Financial services provider Ernst & Young expects that the US economy will continue to reflect tapered economic growth throughout the rest of the year and even in 2024. EY anticipates a mid-year recession on the back of inflation, rising interest rates, and tightening credit conditions which would negatively impact business investment, consumer spending, and the transactions markets.

Meanwhile, Wall Street, often considered the barometer of economic prosperity, has seen better days. Top indices in the country declined by double digits last year once the post-COVID boom played out. Tech heavyweights, including Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta, have had to slash their workforce to remain profitable in a weakening environment. To make matters worse, the nation was struck by a banking crisis that has already claimed four victims, the most recent of which is First Republic Bank. In an interview with CNBCTV18, consultant Nouriel Roubini, also known as Doctor Doom, warned that more banks will go bankrupt under current macro conditions.

Where does this leave crypto?

Coming to the crunchy question — Should the US economy crumble, what will happen to cryptocurrencies?

Nigel Green, CEO of wealth manager deVere Group, believes that the banking crisis and rising inflation may cause investors to turn to cryptocurrencies as a haven asset. He also indicated that moving forward, digital currencies will go toe-to-toe with traditional and fiat investment classes. Tech founder and angel investor Balaji Srinivasan also, on several occasions, considers Bitcoin as a protective measure against financial risks.

Also Read: A guide on how to bridge from Solana to Ethereum

Since the start of 2023, Bitcoin’s price has recovered by over 70 percent and has outperformed all other traditional assets. Meanwhile, Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, has risen nearly 60 percent since January 1. An NYDIG research report showed that Bitcoin returns rose 72 percent in the first quarter of 2023, handily beating returns by US large-cap value stocks and even gold, which grew only by 17.2 percent and 12.9 percent, respectively.

Furthermore, reports say Bitcoin’s correlation with US stocks has declined in recent months, suggesting that investors were indeed viewing crypto as a safe haven rather than a high-risk investment.

Another aspect to consider here is how large the US market is for crypto. As per Grand View Research, the US cryptocurrency market was valued at $1.19 billion in 2022. The same accounted for one-fourth of the total crypto market cap last year. Considering that a large proportion of crypto investors come from the US, a possible recession could force investors to hunt for assets like gold and crypto to support their portfolios.

However, not all analysts were confident of crypto’s near-term prospects. Ilya Volkov, Chief Executive of Swiss-based fintech firm YouHodler, said that the banking crisis could induce fear amongst investors and remained uncertain on which companies would partner up with crypto clients following the collapse of Silvergate, SVB, and Signature Bank. He also said that crypto liquidity could be hit over the near term but remained positive on the industry’s long-term prospects.

Conclusion