What will happen to cryptocurrencies if the US economy crumbles

The demand for all asset classes, including cryptocurrencies, is impacted by the intricate interplay of economic data. You may have heard that during difficult economic times, investors frequently rebalance their portfolios to less risky assets by looking to safe havens like gold. Cryptocurrencies have recently tried to strengthen their position against gold in order to act as a hedge against inflation and provide returns when conventional markets are unable to do so.

But what if the US economy, the largest in the world, collapses? Will that still be the case? Will investments in digital assets spike alongside gold, or will their value collapse as well? Continue reading to find out.

US Economy on Shaky Ground