What is weak hand purge in crypto and how did it impact Bitcoin prices?

Bitcoin, the top digital cryptocurrency by market cap, has been under pressure ever since it scaled fresh all-time highs in early November. The legacy coin shed nearly 21 percent just over the last weekend. While experts have listed multiple reasons for the weakness, including worries over the new COVID-19 variant Omicron , a report by blockchain analytics firm Santiment has said the steep weekend drop in bitcoin price resulted from a 'weak hand purge'.

In financial investment, 'weak hands' is the term used to refer to investors and traders who are not confident in their investment strategy or lack the necessary resources to hold on to their investment. Typically, their anxiety stems from any negative news about the asset. This can result in losses and suboptimal returns on investment.

These investors are either inexperienced or emotional and less driven by logic. They tend to be affected by price gyrations that are common to any financial market. Driven by the volatility they tend to buy/sell the asset at an inopportune time. The selloff, like in the case of Bitcoin , happens due to rising FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) in the market.

In futures trade, however, 'weak hands' is used to refer to traders who do not intend to take/provide delivery of the underlying asset.

A Coindesk article quoted the Santiment report pointed out a considerable drop in Bitcoin’s network realised profit/loss (NPL) during the market correction of the weekend. NPL takes the price at which the bitcoin token last moved on the blockchain, assumes it as bitcoin's acquisition price, and then divides it by the bitcoin’s price when it again changes the blockchain address; Santiment takes this as the selling price.

Last week’s drop in NPL was an indicator that “a significant amount of BTC transferred over the weekend was being moved at a loss compared to the last time they changed addresses,” Coindesk highlighted from the Santiment report.

There is a growing belief among experts that the increased institutional participation and adaption is resulting in the bitcoin’s prices being affected by macro development for the better and the worse.

At the time of publishing, Bitcoin was trading flat at $48,380. In the last seven days, the coin has risen over 2 percent, per data from coinmarketcap.com. It is now down nearly 30 percent from its all-time high of around $69,000.