What is the SUI token, and why has it come under the crypto spotlight recently

Each crypto exchange conducting SUI token sale will offer 225 million tokens with a maximum allocation of 10,000 per user. Tokens will be sold for $0.1 each.

Sui Network, a Layer 1 blockchain, has been gaining traction in the community as it approaches its mainnet launch scheduled for May 3. Sui Network’s native token, SUI, will be issued on multiple crypto exchanges, including OKX, Kucoin, and Bybit, once it goes live on mainnet.

But the anticipated launch of the SUI token is not the only reason why it has been trending of late. The token was recently involved in an altercation between Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and Tron founder Justin Sun, which appeared to be settled in a series of tweets. But what exactly is the SUI token, and why has it recently been under the crypto spotlight?

What is SUI token?

The SUI token is the native token of the Sui Layer 1 blockchain network, which focuses on high-speed transactions, instant transaction finality, and reducing latency in the deployment of smart contracts. The network has garnered recognition for its approach to the Decentralised Finance (DeFi) industry, which includes supporting developers by easing the smart contract development process with Move, a programming language based on Rust.