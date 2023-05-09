What is the role of social media in the crypto industry?

Considering the growing network of users, social media can hold immense power in shaping the future of a cryptocurrency project.

In a world of over 8 billion people, an estimated 4.89 billion people are active social media users, accounting for nearly 60 percent of the total worldwide population. The impact of social media in our daily lives is immeasurable considering this vast user base.

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, one often hears about new launches, wild price movements, and the impact of blockchain upgrades on social media platforms.

That is because from tech tycoons to celebrities, many have embraced social media as a means to spread the word about cryptocurrencies. Continue reading to learn more about how social media can influence the crypto industry in terms of prices, popularity, and position.

Social Media Influence on crypto popularity

Considering the growing network of users, social media can hold immense power in shaping the future of a cryptocurrency project. Take PEPE for example. In two days following its launch, the meme coin’s price jumped by over 400 percent on the charts, rising from $0.00000005361 to $0.0000002865.

At the time, its gains were the highest amongst its meme competitors, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin . Meanwhile, it was reported that the coin trended on Twitter with over 1 million tweets during its parabolic rise.

The reason why social media can trigger crypto prices is due to FOMO, or fear of missing out. In short, it refers to the sense of urgency in buying a cryptocurrency that is being talked about on social media platforms.

You may have seen analytical tools like Santiment and Glassode share market sentiment data and discuss how FOMO could affect the future price of certain cryptocurrencies.

Market sentiment and social sentiment are two interconnected terms in the crypto market. Social sentiment refers to what the community thinks about a specific cryptocurrency, and market sentiment reflects the overall sentiment amongst market observers.

Elon Musk 's tweets about Dogecoin are one prominent example of how social mood may influence a cryptocurrency. In April 2021, the Tesla CEO tweeted “Doge Barking at the moon”.

The same triggered a buying frenzy in the market, which sent the price of Dogecoin from $0.1700 to $0.4706 in a single day, representing a gain of 176 percent.

Crypto price movement in line with social sentiment

As mentioned above, one of the intriguing aspects of social media's impact on the crypto industry is its influence on price movements. As the popularity of cryptocurrencies surges on social media platforms, there is a correlation between social sentiment and crypto price fluctuations.

When positive discussions, endorsements, or news regarding a particular cryptocurrency gain traction on social media, it often leads to increased demand and upward price momentum.

Conversely, negative sentiment can have a detrimental effect on a cryptocurrency's price as the same can cause users to dump their holdings. This interplay between social media sentiment and crypto prices highlights the power of social media in shaping market perceptions and influencing investment decisions.

Monitoring social media activity has become a crucial aspect for traders and investors to gauge market sentiment and anticipate potential price movements in the volatile crypto space.

The downside of social media impact on crypto

Social media platforms have evolved into a valuable source of crypto knowledge over time, drawing experienced traders and crypto analysts who share their investment techniques.

However, in addition to the benefits, social media has become a fertile ground for scammers. Fake crypto giveaways and impersonation of famous personalities with verified "blue-tick" accounts are common methods used to deceive people.

While news about a cryptocurrency rallying can spread rapidly, so can fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD). This quick dissemination of information often leads traders to panic-sell or invest in celebrity-endorsed cryptocurrencies that may prove to be worthless once the hype subsides.

This results in a market division, with individuals manipulating the market to profit from the hype, eventually leaving some others with tokens of little to no value. In recent times, there have been numerous lawsuits filed against celebrities who were once involved in crypto endorsements, highlighting the negative consequences that can arise from misleading social media promotions.

Conclusion

Social media wields significant influence over the market sentiment as a whole. Many individuals utilize it as a means to gather insights from people who share their experiences with a certain crypto project.

However, there are also those who get swayed into buying certain cryptocurrencies based on someone's suggestion or the perceived hype surrounding a project. Relying solely on social sentiment as the basis for your investment strategy can potentially lead to financial losses.

Instead, it is advisable to incorporate a balanced approach that combines fundamental and technical analysis with the impact of social influence.